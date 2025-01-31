Former Municipal Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of Alampur Constituency Honored at Telangana Bhavan

Gadwal: A heartfelt felicitation ceremony was held on Friday at Telangana Bhavan to honor the former municipal chairpersons and vice chairpersons of Alampur constituency in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The event was organized to recognize their dedicated service after successfully completing their five-year tenure.

The event was graced by former Telangana IT Minister and BRS Party Working President Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR), who presented the honors. Alongside him, Alampur MLA Vijayudu also participated in the ceremony, presenting felicitations to the former municipal leaders.

The former municipal chairpersons and vice chairpersons who were honored included:

Aija Municipality: Former Chairman Chinna Devanna and Vice Chairman Mala Narasimhulu

Vaddepalli Municipality: Former Chairman Karna Suri

Alampur Municipality: Former Chairperson Manorama and Vice Chairperson

Several former municipal chairpersons, vice chairpersons, and BRS public representatives from Alampur constituency attended the event. The ceremony was a mark of appreciation for their contributions to local governance and development in their respective municipalities.