Former Nagarkurnool MP Tulasiram passes away

Former Nagarkurnool MP V Tulasiram passed away at his residence in his native place Gaganpahad of Rangareddy district. He is 94.

Tulasiram served as Nagarkurnool MP from 1984 to 1989. He was born in Gangapahad village in Hyderabad. Tulasiram ventured into politics by emerging victorious in sarpanch elections in 1959. He served as Gaganpahad sarpanch from 1959 to 1971.

He also worked as Telugu Desam Party Rangareddy district president and then went on to become Member of Parliament from Nagarkurnool parliament constituency.

Tulasiram is survived by two sons and two daughters. His last rites would be held today.