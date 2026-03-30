Former SCCL CMD Balaram felicitated for leadership and public service

Kothagudem: Former Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N. Balaram, was felicitated at a grand civic reception held in Hyderabad on Sunday, where eminent personalities praised his transformational leadership and commitment to social welfare.

The event, organised at Suravaram Pratap Reddy Auditorium in Basheerbagh, witnessed participation from former civil servants, public representatives, employee union leaders, social activists and a large gathering of SCCL employees from different operational regions. Addressing the gathering, former Chief Secretary Kaki Madhava Rao lauded Balaram as a rare leader who rose from humble beginnings and remained deeply connected to society even after attaining high office. He emphasised that individuals in positions of authority should not lose sight of their roots and must continue contributing to society. Rao remarked that while many people consider him a role model, he personally regarded Balaram as an inspiration. Speakers at the function highlighted the significant financial and operational progress achieved by SCCL during Balaram’s tenure. They noted that the company’s turnover rose from Rs 22,882 crore to Rs 37,000 crore, alongside substantial increases in gross profit and net worth. Improvements in credit ratings and higher investment inflows were also cited as evidence of the company’s strengthened financial position. Balaram was credited with expanding SCCL’s footprint beyond Telangana, with ventures in Odisha, Rajasthan and Karnataka in sectors such as coal, power generation and mineral exploration. His tenure also saw the introduction of several employee welfare initiatives, including a free accident insurance scheme providing coverage of Rs 1 crore. Environmental sustainability was another key focus during his leadership. Speakers appreciated his personal involvement in plantation drives, which led to the planting of thousands of saplings across operational areas.

In his address, Balaram expressed gratitude to the state leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the 137-year-old organisation. He said that long-term strategies had been put in place to ensure sustained growth and to create employment opportunities for future generations. He also thanked his colleagues, employees and stakeholders for their continuous support throughout his professional journey.

On the occasion, a book documenting Balaram’s contributions to environmental protection was released, marking a tribute to his efforts towards sustainable development.