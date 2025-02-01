  • Menu
Former ZP Chairperson Sarithamma and Former Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav Participate in Annadanam Program at Maldakal Temple.

Gadwal Constituency Congress in-charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sarithamma, along with former Gadwal Municipal Chairman B.S. Keshav, visited the Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy Temple (popularly known as Maldakal Thimmappa Swamy Temple) in Maldakal Mandal, Gadwal Constituency.

They performed special prayers at the temple and received teertha prasadam. Following this, they took part in the Annadanam program organized by Congress senior leader Borubandi Veeranna in the presence of the deity. Sarithamma and B.S. Keshav inaugurated the program and served food alongside the donors.

Several Congress leaders, party workers, and devotees participated in this spiritual and charitable event.








