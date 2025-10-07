Former ZPTC Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu Honours Valmiki Jayanti Across Villages in Gattu Mandal

Gadwal: The Valmiki Jayanti celebrations were held with great devotion and enthusiasm across several villages of Gattu mandal, including Tummalacheruvu, Aluru, Gangiman Doddi, Rayapuram, Macherla, Chamakan Doddi, Induvasi, Chagadona, Anthampalli, Chinnonipalli, Tummalapalli, and Chintalakunta village of KT Doddi mandal.

Former ZPTC Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu participated in the celebrations, offered floral tributes and coconuts to the idols of Maharshi Valmiki, and paid rich homage to the revered sage. The Valmiki community leaders felicitated Basu Shyamala with a shawl and garland in recognition of her participation and support for their community events.

Earlier, Valmiki leaders and villagers welcomed her warmly with traditional drumbeats and festive processions at various locations.

As part of the celebrations, Basu Shyamala inaugurated a Kabaddi tournament organized in Induvasi village on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti and greeted the participating players, encouraging them to uphold sportsmanship and unity.

Speaking on the occasion, Basu Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of the mandal and the Valmiki community, saying:

> “Maharshi Valmiki, the great sage who composed the epic Ramayana, is a guiding light who showed the path of righteousness and virtue. It is a matter of pride to celebrate his Jayanti so grandly in the villages. Maharshi Valmiki stands as an inspiration to today’s generation, and following his ideals is the true tribute to him.”

The event witnessed participation from several local leaders and community members including Kishtappa, Basu Gopal, Rayapuram Veeresh, Venkatesh Yadav, Basappa, Rajini Babu, Maddileti, Basu Bojjayya Naidu, Boyalagudem Valmiki Nagaraju, Nallareddy, Chagadona Babu, Mahesh Goud, Chakali Srinivasulu, Dr. Naidu, Raju, Narsimhulu, and many Valmiki leaders and party representatives from different villages.

The celebrations reflected the unity and cultural pride of the Valmiki community across the mandal.