Foundation Laid for Mission Bhagiratha Water Tank to Resolve Drinking Water Issues in Gattu Mandal Villages

Gadwal: A foundation ceremony (Bhoomi Pooja) was held today for the construction of a 2-lakh-liter capacity water tank under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme at the R&R Center in Chinnonipalli village of Gattu Mandal. The ceremony was led by former Mandal Parishad President (MPP) J. Vijay Kumar, accompanied by Mission Bhagiratha Deputy Executive Engineer Mr. Ravichandra Reddy.

The tank, being constructed at a cost of ₹19 lakhs, aims to address the drinking water scarcity in four villages—Chinnonipalli, Anthampalli, Idigonipalli, and Sankapuram. Acting on the instructions of Hon'ble MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, this project is a major step toward ensuring consistent potable water supply to the region.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPP J. Vijay Kumar stated that the water tank will significantly alleviate the long-standing drinking water issues in the area. He expressed gratitude to MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the funds, District Collector B.M. Santosh, and Mission Bhagiratha engineering officials for their cooperation. He also urged the contractor to complete the construction promptly with high quality.

Participants in the Ceremony Included: Panchayat Secretary, Ravinder Goud; Executive Engineer Aditya; village elders Uppari Srinivasulu; former Sarpanches Chagadona Shankaran and Anthampalli Anjaneyulu Goud; Kurva Narasimhulu; Shivanna Goud; L. Narasimha Reddy; Ramachandra Goud; U. Venkatesh; Bajari Jayaram Goud; Vagubai Eranna; Yankanna Goud; Boya Raghavendra; Boya Ramesh; Boya Thimmappa; K. Narasimhulu; Shivaramaudu; Boya Hanumanthu and several others.

This development marks a promising move towards resolving water issues in these rural communities.