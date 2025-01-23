Foundation Stone Laid for Rs 5 Crore Women’s Federation Building to Empower Women in the District

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh stated that the nation can achieve true development only when women progress economically and socially. On Thursday, he, along with local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, performed the foundation stone ceremony for the construction of the District Women’s Federation Building at Daudarpally Medical College premises. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹5 crores, marks a significant step toward women's empowerment in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector emphasized the state government’s initiatives aimed at empowering women and helping them achieve economic self-sufficiency. He mentioned that measures like providing two sets of school uniforms to students every year and the allotment of 7,000 houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme are aimed at improving living standards. He also added that women’s groups would be supported with brick manufacturing units required for the construction of these houses.

Highlighting the financial assistance provided by banks to women’s self-help groups, he said that the government is facilitating the establishment of solar units, poultry, and fish farming units to boost women's income. Additionally, he pointed out that the state government is implementing various schemes such as free bus travel for women, ₹500 LPG cylinders, and up to 200 units of free electricity to further empower them.

The Collector announced plans to select and train interested women from the district in successful programs implemented in Coimbatore for women’s groups. He expressed hope that women’s groups in the district would lead by example in managing various businesses and emerge as role models in the state. The building, which is set to be completed by September, will include state-of-the-art facilities and training programs to aid women in achieving self-reliance.

MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy’s Remarks

Speaking at the event, MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy expressed happiness over the commencement of a new building for women’s groups on a 1-acre 15-gunta site with an investment of ₹5 crores. He stressed the importance of training programs for women and encouraged them to set up cottage industries in their homes, produce various goods, and market them effectively.

The MLA highlighted the state government’s initiatives to support women with solar units and financial assistance through subsidized loans provided by banks. He urged women’s groups to establish sheep rearing, poultry farming, and fish farming units to achieve financial independence. He also noted that the new building would provide women with the resources and facilities to manage their daily activities and training programs effectively.

Participants

The program was attended by Additional District Collector Narasimha Rao, Market Yard Chairman Hanumanthu, Panchayati Raj Engineer Damodar Rao, District Women’s Federation President Sangeeta, local public representatives, members of women’s groups, and other officials.