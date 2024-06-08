Live
Doyen of Telugu Media Ramoji Rao passed away
Hyderabad: The doyen of Telugu media Ramoji Rao 88 passed away in a private hospital at 4.50 am here on Saturday.
Rao has been battling illness for some time. His body has been shifted to his residence in Ramoji Film City so that his family, friends and admirers can pay their respects to a man who had revolutionised Telugu media.
He is known for giving a new direction to Telugu journalism and created sensation by launching Eenadu newspaper which has become a global name. A visionary and a man who was always in tune with latest technological developments forayed into electronic media by setting up Etv. He created Ramoji film city where any film producer could walk in with money and come out final product in form of a movie.
