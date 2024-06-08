  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Doyen of Telugu Media Ramoji Rao passed away

Doyen of Telugu Media Ramoji Rao passed away
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The doyen of Telugu media Ramoji Rao 88 passed away in a private hospital at 4.50 am here on Saturday.Rao has been battling illness for...

Hyderabad: The doyen of Telugu media Ramoji Rao 88 passed away in a private hospital at 4.50 am here on Saturday.

Rao has been battling illness for some time. His body has been shifted to his residence in Ramoji Film City so that his family, friends and admirers can pay their respects to a man who had revolutionised Telugu media.

He is known for giving a new direction to Telugu journalism and created sensation by launching Eenadu newspaper which has become a global name. A visionary and a man who was always in tune with latest technological developments forayed into electronic media by setting up Etv. He created Ramoji film city where any film producer could walk in with money and come out final product in form of a movie.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X