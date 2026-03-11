Four in the fray for DGP post: Buzz on new top cop gathers steam

Hyderabad: Who will be the next full time DGP of Telangana State? Centre expedited the appointment of full time DGP as the UPSC Committee called a meeting on Wednesday.

The incumbent DGP Shivadhar Reddy’s term will end on March 31. The Committee will recommend three names and the state government will finalise the DGP name. In the seniority list, CV Anand, Prabhakar Apte, Soumya Mishra and Shikha Goyal names were being considered for the state police head post. Top officials said that Chief Secretary K Ramakrsihna Rao, who was also a member of the committee, will attend the meeting in New Delhi and return to Hyderabad in the evening the same day.

Following the recent Supreme Court directions to the state governments to fill the DGP post through consultations with the Union government, the Telangana government stopped the procedure of selecting the DGP by the state on its own.

The previous BRS government made an amendment to the law and selected the DGPs without consulting the Centre. Now, the state government will have to abide by the court directions and finalise the name of the state police head only after the UPSC committee recommendations. Sources said that CV Anand and Apte were senior most IPS officials in the state, Apte has been serving in the Intelligence Bureau since the beginning of his career.

Considering his name for DGP post ruled out and among the three officials, the state government will select. The two Women IPS officers were also efficient and proved their mettle in their police service . Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was focusing more on women empowerment and the possibility of selecting one among the senior women IPS officers for the coveted post was not ruled out.