  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Four killed, six injured in lorry and auto-rickshaw collision in Nalgonda

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 4:19 PM IST
Four killed, six injured in lorry and auto-rickshaw collision in Nalgonda
X

A serious road accident occurred near Devathalli Gate in Nampally Mandal, Nalgonda district, resulting in four deaths and six injuries.

The collision involved an auto-rickshaw and a lorry. Two of the injured are in a critical condition and have been transferred to Hyderabad for treatment.

Police reached the scene promptly, registered a case, and launched an investigation. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

Tags

Nalgonda Road AccidentDevathalli GateAuto-Rickshaw Lorry CollisionNampally MandalFour DeathsHyderabad Hospital
Next Story

Crime

More

National News

More
Share it
X