Four killed, six injured in lorry and auto-rickshaw collision in Nalgonda
A serious road accident occurred near Devathalli Gate in Nampally Mandal, Nalgonda district, resulting in four deaths and six injuries.
The collision involved an auto-rickshaw and a lorry. Two of the injured are in a critical condition and have been transferred to Hyderabad for treatment.
Police reached the scene promptly, registered a case, and launched an investigation. The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.
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