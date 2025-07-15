Free Eye Screening Camp Held at Gattu Social Welfare Residential School and College with Support from Bhavishya Bharat and LTI Mindtree Foundation

Live
Gadwal: A free eye screening camp was successfully organized today at the Gattu Social Welfare Residential School and College for Girls, with the support and collaboration of Bhavishya Bharat and the LTIMindtree Foundation. The initiative aimed to promote better eye health and early detection of vision problems among students and staff.
During the program, eye checkups were conducted for nearly 480 students and staff members, including both high school and college students and teachers. Following the examinations, necessary eye medications were provided to the institution's principal Mrs. Shobharani, to ensure continued treatment for students in need over the next few days.
Speaking on the occasion, Principal Mrs. Shobharani expressed her happiness and gratitude for organizing such a meaningful program. She highlighted the importance of these health initiatives and requested the organizers to conduct a Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Program in the future, especially tailored to the needs of adolescent girl students.
The event was attended and supported by members of Bhavishya Bharat NGO, including Amaresh, Muniswamy, Jilani, Ragini, and Akbar, along with school and college staff and eye specialist Dr. Ashraf, who led the medical examinations.
This initiative was appreciated by all attendees for its contribution to student well-being and for creating awareness about the importance of eye care in educational institutions.