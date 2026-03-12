Free Medical Camp Benefits Kogilwai Villagers

Kogilwai: A free mega health camp was held on Thursday at the Government Primary School in Kogilwai, organised by NRIVA Vasavi Association, IMA Warangal, and Indian Red Cross Society Hanumakonda.

Specialist doctors provided tests for heart, chest, dental, orthopaedic, and eye issues, alongside BP, sugar, and blood tests, distributing medicines worth one lakh rupees at no cost. Additionally, Dr. Diwakar Jandhyam donated a computer system, printer, RO water plant worth two lakhs, and inaugurated a western toilet for students’ convenience. Over 642 villagers were examined. The event was attended by local leaders, medical professionals, and villagers, aiming to improve community health.