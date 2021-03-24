Freedom run held to spread patriotism among youth: ZP chief Kanumalla Vijaya

Karimnagar: "India got freedom because of the sacrifices by many freedom fighters. Freedom run is conducted to inculcate patriotism among the present generation," stated Zilla Parishad chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya. She flagged off freedom run at the Collectorate, which concluded at Helipad Park covering Multiplex, Telangana chowk, R&B guest house, Court chowrasta and SRR college in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, K Vijaya informed that commemorating 75th anniversary of India's Independence, both Central and State governments decided to conduct 75-week celebrations in the name of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'. As part of it, freedom run was conducted, she informed.

District collector K Shashanka said that today everyone is living in an independent nation because of the sacrifices done by freedom fighters, through non-violence. It will be 75 years of independence for India by August 15, 2023. Marking the occasion, celebrations will be held in the name of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' for 75 weeks to inculcate freedom spirit among the youth of present generation, he stated.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy reminded that during freedom fight, Mahatma Gandhi took out Dandi March covering 386 kilometres with 81 participants for 25 days and inspired many people across the country. 'Deriving the inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, a freedom run is conducted. Everyone in the society must live with peace and harmony and should respect laws and must play a key role in nation development. The youth of the present generation must not indulge in bad habits and must focus on maintenance of fitness of their body,' Kamalasan Reddy advised.

Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi, Additional Collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and Anugu Narasimha Reddy, Revenue Officer Venkat Madhav Rao, Education Officer Janardhan Rao, SRR College Principal Ramakrishna, Youth and Sports Development Officer Rajaveer and marketing officer Padmavathi were present along with others.