‘Friday Dry Day’ Campaign launched in Mahabubnagar to Curb Dengue, Malaria and Viral Infections

Mahabubnagar: Taking a proactive step to protect public health, District Collector Viziyendira Boi has launched a district-wide campaign declaring every Friday as ‘Dry Day’, aimed at eliminating mosquito breeding grounds and reducing the spread of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya.

The Collector urged every household to dedicate 10 minutes at 10 a.m. every Friday to clean their surroundings, remove stagnant water, and ensure that items such as coolers, coconut shells, and flower pots are free from water collection. She emphasized that neglect in maintaining hygiene could fuel mosquito breeding, leading to outbreaks of dangerous viral fevers.

Speaking at a Webex review meeting with Mandal Special Officers, MPDOs, Medical Officers, and Municipal Commissioners, Viziyendira Boi underlined the need for a massive cleanliness drive across municipalities and gram panchayats. She stressed that this campaign must be implemented in every ward, every village, and every town, leaving no scope for mosquito-borne diseases to spread.

“Public health is our top priority. With dengue cases already being reported in some parts of the district, we cannot afford to be careless. Every citizen should join hands with the administration in making Dry Day a success,” the Collector appealed.

The Collector directed officials to identify dengue hotspots and intensify sanitation measures such as fogging, residual spraying, and garbage clearance. Open plot owners were warned to clean their sites; failing which, notices and penalties would be imposed.

Further, she instructed that all residential schools, KGBVs, and government hostels must undergo rigorous cleaning over the next two days to prevent outbreaks among students. ASHA workers were tasked to visit 50 households daily, conduct fever surveys, create awareness on anti-larval operations, and ensure every home remains mosquito-free. Each household will be covered four times by September.

Municipalities and Panchayats have been asked to spread awareness by playing audio clips through autos and tractors, educating people on the importance of sanitation and mosquito control.