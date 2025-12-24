FSSAI camps held in veg mkts to ramp up food safety standards

Hyderabad: Ina bid to strengthen food safety standards and promote hygienic practices among vegetable vendors, the Telangana Food Safety Department conducted Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) registration and licensing camps in 14 major vegetable markets across the city on Tuesday.

A total of 926 applications were received from vendors seeking FSSAI registration or licences during the camps. The camps were organised as per the directions of the Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana, with the objective of facilitating the issuance of FSSAI registrations and licences and sensitising vendors on food hygiene, safety norms and sanitation maintenance within market premises.

The registration camps were held at Kushaiguda, Uppal Vegetable and Fruit Market, Saroornagar Rythu Bazar, NTR Nagar Vegetable Market, Vanasthalipuram Rythu Bazar, Madannapet Vegetable Market, Mir Alam Mandi, Owaisi Vegetable Market, Monda Market, Mettuguda Vegetable Market, Erragadda Vegetable Market, Gudimalkapur Vegetable Market, Lingampally Market, and JNTU Rythu Bazar.

The department has announced that another round of registration camps will be conducted on December 30, at the same locations, providing an opportunity for vendors, who were unable to apply earlier to avail themselves of the facility.

Officials reiterated that the initiative reflects the department’s commitment to ensuring safe food practices, improved hygiene standards, and protection of public health across the city.