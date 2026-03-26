Fuel demand spikes by 25% due to panic buying: Uttam

“An additional 16,000 KL of buffer stock has already been arranged and 1,200 extra tankers have been pressed into service to keep fuel stations fully stocked”

Hyderabad: Minister for Civil Supplies and Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy has pointed out that the daily demand of petroleum products has spiked by 25 per cent due to panic buying. Supplies have been maintained at 22 per cent above the average, ensuring seamless availability.

Describing the current rush as “purely panic-driven”, Uttam Kumar Reddy urged citizens to stop rumour-mongering and avoid hoarding. “There is absolutely no need for panic. Petrol, diesel and domestic LPG are in abundant supply,” he averred.

"Supply is more than the demand. We are providing very excess supply,” the Minister emphasised. An additional 16,000 KL of buffer stock has already been arranged and 1,200 extra tankers have been pressed into service to keep fuel stations fully stocked.

Any temporary “no stock” boards visible at a few outlets were only because tankers had not yet arrived, he clarified, and not due to any actual shortage. The government has also taken a serious view of the use of cans and containers to carry petrol and diesel, terming the practice illegal and hazardous.

“Officials are in the field. Use of containers will not be allowed. OMCs have been strictly instructed,” the Minister warned. The Minister appealed to the public not to indulge in panic buying, reassuring that all rumours of shortages have no basis.