Fuel worries persist in city; auto drivers stage protest

On the third consecutive day, fuel stations across the city continued to be packed with bikes and cars as motorists scrambled for petrol and diesel. Buying continued in some parts of the city; however, a majority of the fuel stations were closed, displaying 'No stock' boards.

On Thursday, citizens continued to face significant hardship as many outlets ran out of stock and remained shut in several residential and commercial areas. Although the situation appeared normal with fewer crowds observed at a handful of other stations, the overall mood remained tense.

According to observers, while authorities have repeatedly assured the public that there is sufficient fuel stock and no shortage, the situation at the ground level tells a vastly different story.

Nasir Giyas, a local observer, questioned the official narrative, asking why so many petrol pumps were non-functional if supplies were indeed adequate. He pointed out that out of 186 petrol pumps in Hyderabad, the public deserves clear and transparent information regarding exactly how many are currently operational and how many are closed to avoid further confusion and panic.

Anil Neelam, a resident of Moosarambagh, noted that a local pump had rationed fuel to only Rs 200 per bike on Wednesday to prevent a shortage, yet by Thursday, that same pump was closed due to a lack of stock. This inconsistency has left residents in a state of deep confusion regarding the actual severity of the current situation.

Furthermore, there was no relief for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) auto-rickshaw drivers in the city, as they staged protests in multiple locations on Thursday. The drivers occupied major roads, causing significant traffic disruptions in several busy areas. They urged the government to act swiftly to address the gas crisis and offer immediate relief to the struggling transport sector. Massive queues of auto-rickshaws were seen at gas filling stations across the city on Thursday. Drivers rushed in large numbers to secure fuel, with many reporting that they had waited the entire night just to fill their tanks.

Areas including Lakdikapul, Khairtabad, Begumpet, Secunderabad, Balkampet, LB Nagar, Malakpet, Chaderghat, Santosh Nagar, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Rajendranagar, Shaikpet, and Madhapur witnessed long queues of autos stretching along both sides of the road. Early in the morning, Mohammed Asif, an auto driver, mentioned that the line in Begumpet was almost two kilometres away from the gas station. He explained that he had been standing in the queue since Wednesday night without sleep, yet remained uncertain if the station would have enough fuel for everyone. Many drivers waited for up to five hours or the entire night, only to find the stock exhausted just as their turn arrived.