Future city over lifesaving care? Harish Rao threatens hunger strike over Warangal hospital delay

Hanumakonda: Former Minister and BRS Deputy Floor Leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy, alleging that the government was prioritising the real estate-driven “Future City” project that brings commissions over the Warangal Super Specialty Hospital that would save the lives of the poor.

After inspecting the ongoing construction works of the 24-floor Super Specialty Hospital in Warangal along with senior BRS leaders, Harish Rao told reporters that the project had been virtually stalled since the Congress assumed power. He claimed that the hospital building had been completed during the BRS regime under former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and was scheduled for inauguration by Dussehra 2024. Had KCR continued in office, the hospital would already have been dedicated to the public, he asserted.

Harish Rao alleged that delays were driven by political jealousy, as the Congress leadership did not want KCR to receive credit for the project. Two Dussehras had passed and a third was approaching, yet the hospital remained non-operational, he said. If even a fraction of the attention given to the Future City project had been devoted to the hospital, it would have been completed long ago, he added.

He further stated that plans for a dharmashala for patients’ attendants had been scaled down and road elevation works curtailed under the present government.

Although funds had been arranged during the BRS tenure, indecision and design changes had allegedly slowed progress. Questioning the proposal to inaugurate the hospital on June 2, he asked how a 2,000-bed facility could function without recruiting at least 2,000 nurses, 1,500 doctors and 1,000 paramedical staff. He criticised suggestions that only outpatient services might begin, asking whether it was meant to be a Super Specialty Hospital or merely a basti dawakhana.

Warning of direct action, Harish Rao declared that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike in Warangal if equipment procurement and staff recruitment were not completed and the hospital fully operationalised. He also criticised the deteriorating condition of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, alleging that facilities established during the BRS regime were not being properly maintained.

He claimed that 250 free heart surgeries had been performed at MGM during KCR’s tenure, whereas now surgeries were reportedly being halted due to infrastructure issues.

The BRS leader accused the government of vindictive politics and illegal arrests of party leaders and workers, demanding that it focus on development works instead. He also criticised delays in the Devadula project and alleged that ministers were merely revising deadlines without tangible progress.

Accepting the Chief Minister’s challenge for a debate on irrigation projects in the Assembly, Harish Rao said the BRS was ready for a discussion of any duration.

He challenged the government to hold a debate without cutting microphones or diverting cameras, stating that the people of Telangana would judge who had delivered on promises.