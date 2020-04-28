Gadwal collector Sruthi Ojha fumes at DMHO for ignoring COVID-19 measures

Gadwal: Gadwal district collector Sruthi Ojha conducted a surprise visit to the Jammichedu colony containment zone in the district on Tuesday and conducted inspections of the works done by the concerned health officers, Asha workers and doctors appointed at the containment zone.

The district collector inspected the police barricades at the containment zone and later asked the containment medical officer as to how is the medical surveillance going on in the area and how many houses have been conducted health survey, the medical officer Chandrasekhar failed to answer the collector's queries.

The district collector fumed at the medical officer and expressed her displeasure at their irresponsible attitude. The collector immediately called the DMHO Shashikala and questioned her if any of the Asha workers, doctors and healthcare teams are even going to the houses of positive cases and taking stock of their healthcare status. The collector warned the DMHO and the entire medical team, if any more positive cases arise from these areas then she will hold responsible to all the medical staff and take stern action against them.

The collector said she will not tolerate any more irresponsible attitude by any of the officials working in the containment zones and said that they should conduct house to house survey every day and record the status of healthcare of all the people in the colonies. She said regular awareness programmes on wearing masks, hand wash, personal hygiene and maintaining social distance should be provided daily two times both in the morning and evening through village revenue officers. She said no one should go out or come inside the containment zones until further orders from the district higher officials.