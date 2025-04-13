Gadwal Gears Up for Massive Participation in BRS 25th Anniversary 'Gulabi Festival' at Warangal

In view of the upcoming "Gulabi Festival" celebrating 25 years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a massive call for participation has been given by senior party leaders from Gadwal district. The event, set to be held on April 27 in Warangal, marks a significant milestone in the party's journey and is expected to witness a grand congregation of supporters and party cadre from across Telangana.

On Sunday, a special youth wing meeting was organized at the BRS party office in Gadwal district to mobilize youth and supporters for the festival. The meeting was graced by Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud, former Chairman of the Telangana State Sports Authority, and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, BRS In-Charge of the Gadwal Assembly constituency.

Before the meeting commenced, the leaders and party members paid floral tributes to the statue of Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana) in the premises of the party office, reaffirming their commitment to the Telangana movement and the values that led to the formation of the state.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Anjaneyulu Goud and Basu Hanumanthu Naidu urged the youth wing leaders and Telangana supporters from Gadwal to march in large numbers to Warangal and make their presence felt at the Gulabi Festival. The leaders suggested that, before departing for the rally, BRS flags should be hoisted in every village and ward to build momentum and pride among the people.

They emphasized that it is the responsibility of every party worker to expose the unfulfilled promises and deceptive assurances made by the ruling Congress government, which came to power with misleading commitments. The leaders highlighted that the Warangal event is an opportunity to showcase the strength and unity of the BRS cadre and called on Gadwal constituency to lead from the front among all other constituencies in ensuring the success of the rally.

Prominent participants in the youth wing meeting included:

Patel Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Former Library Chairman

Senior BRS leaders Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramulu, Chakradhar Rao, A.R. Kishore, D. Shekhar Naidu, Ravi Prakash Goud

Party members and youth leaders Angadi Baswaraju, Kurava Pallayya, Ramakrishna Mudiraj, Mala Mallikarjun, Sri Ramulu, Satyam, Tirumalesh, Krishna Reddy, Venkat, Muni Mourya, Krishna, Anil, Mala Muni Swamy, Thimmappa, Surender and many others.

The event saw large-scale participation from party activists, youth members, and enthusiastic supporters of the BRS youth wing, underlining Gadwal's determination to contribute significantly to the party’s silver jubilee celebrations.