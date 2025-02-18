Live
- Djokovic claims majority of players feel 'favouritism' in Sinner's doping ban
- Bengaluru Announces ₹5,000 Fine for Non-Essential Water Use
- Barcelona back on top of La Liga after win over Rayo Vallecano
- Irrigation Ministers meet: K'taka to raise Mekedatu, Mahadayi issues, says Shivakumar
- Indian stocks could see revival soon, global factors are the key: Morgan Stanley
- MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims
- DeepSeek sent South Korean user data to China's ByteDance: Regulator
- NIA arrests two in Karnataka for leaking sensitive Karwar naval base information to Pakistan
- ED raids 12 places in Rs 1,000 crore-CSR scam in Kerala
- Bhubaneswar: B Tech student from Nepal found dead in her hostel
Just In
Gadwal: Govt pushes Indiramma Phase-1 housing in villages
Gadwal: “The government has selected villages for Indiramma Phase-1,” said VPGautam, MD of the State Housing Department.On Monday, District Collector...
Gadwal: “The government has selected villages for Indiramma Phase-1,” said VPGautam, MD of the State Housing Department.
On Monday, District Collector BMSantosh and Gautam inspected land at Batladinne village in Itikyala Mandal, chosen as a model village for the scheme. “Beneficiaries must build 400 sq. ft. houses, with the government providing Rs 5 lakh in installments, starting with Rs 1 lakh after the foundation and basement are completed,” he said.
Officials assured that skilled masons would assist, and Panchayat Secretaries would monitor progress. Strict action was warned against middlemen demanding bribes. Gautam clarified that funds would not be given for repairing old houses and urged beneficiaries to start construction immediately.