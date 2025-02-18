Gadwal: Govt pushes Indiramma Phase-1 housing in villages

Gadwal: “The government has selected villages for Indiramma Phase-1,” said VPGautam, MD of the State Housing Department.

On Monday, District Collector BMSantosh and Gautam inspected land at Batladinne village in Itikyala Mandal, chosen as a model village for the scheme. “Beneficiaries must build 400 sq. ft. houses, with the government providing Rs 5 lakh in installments, starting with Rs 1 lakh after the foundation and basement are completed,” he said.

Officials assured that skilled masons would assist, and Panchayat Secretaries would monitor progress. Strict action was warned against middlemen demanding bribes. Gautam clarified that funds would not be given for repairing old houses and urged beneficiaries to start construction immediately.