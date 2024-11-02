Gadwal MLA Inaugurates Grand Rathotsavam of Pagunta Venkanna Swami with Devotees.

Gadwal : Grand Celebration of Pagunta Venkanna Swami Rathotsavam MLA Participates in the Rathotsavam Special Poojas for Sri Sri Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swami Today, on the occasion of the Brahmotsavam and annual festival of Sri Sri Pagunta Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swami in KT Doddi Mandal of Gadwal constituency, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy visited the temple, offered special poojas to the deity, and received blessings.

After the rituals, the MLA conducted poojas for the chariot and personally initiated the Rathotsavam by pulling the chariot to commence the festival.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said:

“The festive season of Telangana has begun. The Brahmotsavam (annual festival) of Sri Sri Sri Pagunta Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swami has started in Venkatapuram village of KT Doddi Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district. From today, the festive spirit will spread across Telangana.”

With the blessings of Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Swami, I sincerely pray that all farmers and citizens be blessed with health, prosperity, and peace, thriving with abundant crops and happiness for many years to come.

He assured that all arrangements have been made to provide every facility for the devotees attending the festival.

Participating in the program were Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Kurava Hanumanthu, Senior Congress leader Gaddam Krishna Reddy, former MPP Vijay, former Sarpanch Anjaneyulu, leaders Chakradhar Rao Urukundu, Naveen Reddy, Yugandhar Goud, Rajesh, Chandrasekhar Reddy, Gopal Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Amaresh, Gopi, Shekhar Reddy, Pawan Reddy, Govindu, other leaders, activists, and youth members.















