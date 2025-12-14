Gadwal Police Fully Prepared to Ensure Peaceful Conduct of Second Phase Local Body Elections

Gadwal: District Superintendent of Police T. Srinivasa Rao stated that the Gadwal police are fully prepared to ensure peaceful and fair conduct of the second phase of local body elections scheduled for December 14, 2025. The SP held a comprehensive briefing meeting with officers and police personnel in Maldakal and Aija mandals regarding election duties.

Addressing the gathering, the SP appreciated the efforts of police officers and staff for successfully conducting the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections in a peaceful manner. He instructed them to continue the same level of commitment, coordination, and impartiality during the second phase.

The SP detailed the responsibilities of polling booth security staff, route mobile teams, route in-charges, Quick Response Teams (QRT), striking forces, and special striking forces. He emphasized strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and immediate action against any violations. Officers were directed to remain neutral and not yield to pressure or inducements from candidates, agents, or political workers.

Special vigilance was ordered at polling stations to prevent distribution of liquor, cash, or freebies, and to monitor suspicious persons and vehicles. The SP also stressed prompt resolution of minor disputes, effective coordination among officers, immediate reporting of critical information to higher authorities, and strict monitoring of rumors and misinformation on social media.

Highlighting the security arrangements, the SP informed that elections are being conducted in 57 Gram Panchayats, as 17 out of 74 were unanimously elected. Of these, 40 are classified as sensitive and 48 as normal. Polling will take place across 88 polling locations with 568 polling stations. A total of 380 police personnel have been deployed, including 20 route mobile parties, 4 striking forces, 2 special striking forces, 4 QRTs, and 13 route in-charges, with the remaining staff posted at polling stations.

The meeting was attended by DSP Y. Mogilaiah, Gadwal Circle Inspectors Tanguturi Srinu, other inspectors, sub-inspectors, and police personnel.