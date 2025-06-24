Gadwal Police Intensify Anti-Drug Campaigns to Protect Youth and Promote Public Safety

Gadwal: As part of the district-wide Anti-Drug Awareness Week, the Jogulamba Gadwal Police Department, under the directions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Rao, conducted a series of awareness campaigns and vehicle inspections across various mandals to educate the public—especially the youth—on the dangers of drug abuse. The programs, led by local Sub-Inspectors, focused on promoting a drug-free society and ensuring road safety compliance.

1. SI Srinivas Rao Educates Youth on Drug Dangers at Aija College Seminar

In Aija town, a seminar was conducted at the Government Degree College under the supervision of local Sub-Inspector Srinivas Rao. The awareness event was held on Tuesday, aimed at sensitizing students to the devastating consequences of drug abuse.

During his address, SI Srinivas Rao expressed deep concern over how drug addiction is ruining the lives of young people. He noted that many youth, influenced by narcotic substances, are getting involved in anti-social activities, disregarding the sacrifices of their parents who strive hard to secure a better future for them.

He further warned that individuals addicted to drugs often turn to illegal activities such as drug trafficking and substance abuse in public spaces, leading to damage of public property and even agricultural fields. SI Srinivas Rao made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against such individuals. The session was well-received by the college staff and students, who actively participated in the discussions.

2. Traffic SI Balachandrudu Leads Drug Awareness and Vehicle Inspection Drive in Gadwal

In Gadwal town, a simultaneous initiative was taken up by Traffic Sub-Inspector Balachandrudu. As part of the anti-drug week, a vehicle inspection drive was held under his supervision near the Circle Inspector’s office.

SI Balachandrudu emphasized that drug use not only harms physical and mental health but also severely affects one’s economic stability. He warned the youth to stay away from drugs and tobacco-based products like gutkha, khaini, and cigarettes, highlighting their role in leading individuals down a path of destruction.

The Traffic SI also addressed road safety violations, warning that helmets are mandatory, and those riding without them will face hefty fines and even vehicle seizure. He called for collective efforts from society to create a drug-free environment, stating that awareness and enforcement go hand in hand. The drive was supported by traffic personnel including Ramesh, Sudhakar, Shivakumar, Yugender, and Vishnu.

3. Schoolchildren Educated on Drug Hazards by SI Bijja Srinivasulu in Nandinne

In K.T. Doddi mandal, yet another impactful awareness seminar was held at the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Nandinne, led by Sub-Inspector Bijja Srinivasulu. As part of the anti-drug week, this program specifically targeted school students, aiming to instill a strong foundation of awareness and self-discipline at an early age.

Addressing the students, SI Bijja Srinivasulu emphasized that children are the future citizens of the nation, and it is crucial to guide them along the right path from the school level. He warned of the physical, emotional, and psychological effects of drug and alcohol addiction, stating that people under the influence often lose awareness of their actions and suffer from chronic illnesses.

He urged students to avoid such destructive habits and instead follow a path of righteousness, health, and social responsibility. He also called upon teachers, parents, and community members to take collective responsibility in protecting children from the menace of substance abuse. The seminar was attended and supported by school faculty, who appreciated the initiative.

Unified Message: A Drug-Free Future

All three programs delivered a common and powerful message—that the fight against drug abuse requires the active involvement of law enforcement, educators, students, parents, and the community at large. The initiatives carried out across Aija, Gadwal, and K.T. Doddi mark a strong step toward building a healthier, safer, and more aware society in Jogulamba Gadwal District.

Authorities have confirmed that more such awareness programs and stringent enforcement measures will continue throughout the Anti-Drug Awareness Week.