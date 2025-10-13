Gadwal SP Announces State-Level Photography, Short Film, and Essay Competitions to Mark Police Commemoration Day

Gadwal: As part of the upcoming Police Commemoration Day (Police Flag Day) celebrations, the Telangana State Police Department has announced state-level photography, short film, and essay writing competitions, inviting participation from students and amateur photographers across the district.

District Superintendent of Police Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, in a press release, stated that these competitions are being organized to honor the sacrifices of police martyrs and to highlight the dedication and service of the police force to society. The Police Flag Day Week will be observed on October 21, commemorating the supreme sacrifices made by police personnel in the line of duty.

Photography and Short Film Competitions

Amateur photographers and young short-film makers are encouraged to participate by capturing the bravery, dedication, and social service of the police in various contexts. Participants must submit three recent photographs (size 10x8) and a short film of up to three minutes by October 25, at the District Police Office PRO Section, Gadwal.

The entries should focus on the following themes:

Superstitions and other social evils

Police response during emergencies

Police services during natural disasters

Reputation and glory of the police force in different contexts

Cybercrimes, eve-teasing, and ragging

Drug abuse and its ill effects

All photographs and short films must have been taken between October 2024 and October 2025. Participants are required to submit the short film in a pen drive along with printed photos to the PRO section at the District Police Office before the deadline.

Essay Writing Competition for Students

The Telangana State Police Department is also conducting an online essay writing competition for students from 6th grade to postgraduate level in Telugu, English, and Urdu languages. The topic for the essay is:

“Drugs Menace: Role of Police in Prevention and How Students Can Stay Away from Drugs.”

(డ్రగ్స్ నివారణలో పోలీసుల పాత్ర మరియు విద్యార్థులు డ్రగ్స్‌ నుండి ఎలా దూరంగా ఉండగలరు)

Students must submit their essays by October 28. The essays should not exceed 500 words and can be uploaded as an image or PDF file through the official participation link:

👉 https://forms.gle/jaWLdt2yhNrMpe3eA

Outstanding essays will be selected for state-level competition, and winners at the district level (1st, 2nd, and 3rd places) will receive prizes and certificates.

For further details, participants can contact the District Police PRO at 8712661828.

SP Srinivasa Rao appealed to students and enthusiastic youth to actively take part in these competitions and make the program a grand success, while paying tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to maintain peace and security in society.