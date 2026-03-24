Gadwal under lens as Bhim Army raises farmers, youth issues

Leaders of the Bhim Army submitted a memorandum to Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, seeking urgent action on a range of civic, developmental, and social issues in the district. The delegation, led by Mahabubnagar Joint District In-charge Macharla Prakash and District President Mellacheruvu Varshith, outlined key concerns affecting farmers, youth, and marginalised communities.

The organisation demanded speedy completion of the Gattu Lift Irrigation Project to bring water to nearly 30,000 acres of farmland. It also called for the abolition of the illegal cotton seed organiser system and strict enforcement of the Seed Act, 2005.

Concerns over poor road infrastructure were raised, with a demand for an underbridge on the Bharat Mala route between Gattu and Gadwal, alongside allegations of corruption in BT road works. The memorandum further sought action against illegal sand mining, unauthorised real estate ventures, and encroachment of government and Bhoodan lands.

In education, leaders flagged low literacy levels and alleged negligence in government schools, urging better monitoring and use of funds. They also highlighted gaps in sanitation, healthcare services, and the public distribution system, demanding quality rice supply and operationalisation of Palle Dawakhanas.

The Bhim Army pressed for self-employment support for SC, ST, and BC youth, stricter regulation of private school fees, protection for inter-caste marriages, and a ban on illegal liquor outlets.