Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Telangana govt. Sets Up Medical Camps in Hyderabad

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan 2024 on Tuesday, the government has announced the establishment of 30 medical camps across Hyderabad. Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha instructed officials to prepare for emergencies, emphasizing the necessity of having ambulances ready for those in need of urgent medical care.

Speaking at the state secretariat, Minister Rajanarasimha stated, “Health camps and ambulances should be strategically placed in areas where immersion is taking place. It’s crucial that doctors and nursing staff are available to provide immediate treatment in case of an emergency.”

The health department is on high alert, making advance arrangements to cater to the influx of devotees and tourists expected to gather at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. Medical kits have been prepared, and healthcare professionals are on standby to ensure swift medical response.



The government’s initiative is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of the large crowds anticipated during this festive occasion, reflecting a commitment to public health and safety in the region. Visitors are encouraged to be aware of the locations of these medical camps for quick access to healthcare if needed.

