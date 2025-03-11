Live
Just In
Gang Caught Smuggling Fake Cotton Seeds Worth Rs 17.5 Lakh in Hyderabad
A joint operation by the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Bachupally police led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit cotton seeds
Hyderabad: A joint operation by the Balanagar Special Operations Team (SOT) and Bachupally police led to the arrest of three individuals involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit cotton seeds. The gang was caught while transporting 700 kilograms of fake BG-III cotton seeds, valued at ₹17.5 lakh, on Tuesday.
The arrested individuals were identified as Aluru Madanna (54), a farmer from Kurnool’s Ganjerla village, Adarsh (26), the lorry driver, and Golla Uday (23), the cleaner. Investigations revealed that Madanna was the mastermind behind the operation, allegedly manufacturing the fake seeds by mixing dye with seeds sourced from a ginning mill in Gajendragad, Karnataka. The counterfeit seeds were then transported to Hyderabad for distribution through brokers.
During interrogation, Madanna admitted to previously selling similar fake seeds to farmers in Jangaon via brokers. Police have frozen his bank account and sent the seized samples for testing.
Authorities confirmed that Madanna had a history of similar offences and was earlier arrested by Yalal police in Vikarabad district. With the increasing concern over counterfeit seeds affecting farmers’ livelihoods, officials have intensified their crackdown on such illegal operations. Investigations are ongoing to trace the network of brokers and other accomplices involved.