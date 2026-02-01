Gangapuri Jatara begins with grand celestial wedding of Lord Balaji

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Theannual Gangapuri Jatara at the ancient Sri Balaji Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Gangapur village of Rebbena mandal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, commenced on Saturday with religious fervour and grandeur, drawing a large gathering of devotees from across the region.

The highlight of the opening day was the celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Balaji Venkateswara with Goddess Alivelumanga and Goddess Padmavathi, which was celebrated in a magnificent manner under the supervision of the temple committee. From the early hours of the day, the temple premises remained abuzz with devotees, making the ceremony a visual and spiritual feast.

Silk garments brought from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams were ceremoniously handed over to the temple authorities and offered to the deity. District Collector K. Haritha and her husband, Superintendent of Police Nitika Pant, Singareni Collieries Company Goleti General Manager Vijay Bhaskar Reddy and his wife, along with Revenue Divisional Officer Lokeshwar Rao, attended the ceremony, offered silk clothes to the deity, performed special prayers and received sacred prasadam.

The three-day festival, held annually during the Magha month of the Hindu calendar, is one of the major religious events in the district. The 13th-century temple is a prominent pilgrimage centre, deeply associated with local legend. According to belief, the idol of Lord Balaji was discovered by a devotee named Mummadi Pothaji after receiving divine instructions in a dream, giving rise to the tradition of the annual Jatara.