Gattu Mandal Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan, Bags State Honour

Gadwal: Gattu Mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district has earned prestigious state-level recognition for its remarkable performance under the Sampoornata Abhiyan, a flagship initiative aimed at achieving 100% saturation in key developmental indicators. The initiative, overseen by the CEO of NITI Aayog, was conducted from July to September 2024 across aspirational districts and blocks nationwide.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, Telangana Governor Shri Jishnu Dev Varma felicitated the district administration with Copper Medals, acknowledging the Mandal’s success in fully achieving three out of six critical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) under the programme.

Top-Performance in Three Key Health Indicators

Gattu Mandal reached 100% target completion in the following areas by September 2024:

1. Registration of pregnant women for antenatal care (ANC) in the first trimester

2. Screening of the target population for Diabetes

3. Screening of the target population for Hypertension

The district’s accomplishment has been described as a “model of grassroots excellence”, especially in public health outreach and preventive care.

District Collector B.Y. Santosh, who received the honor on behalf of the district, called the achievement “a proud milestone in Gattu’s journey toward equitable and inclusive development.” He lauded the coordination between field-level health officials and the district administration, which enabled timely and complete coverage.

A Beacon for Other Mandals

Sampoornata Abhiyan focuses on holistic development in sectors such as health, nutrition, education, and sanitation. Gattu Mandal's performance is now being viewed as a case study in effective governance and public service delivery.

With this recognition, Gattu Mandal has set a benchmark for other regions working under the Aspirational Blocks Program. The district administration hopes to sustain the momentum and expand similar success across the remaining indicators.