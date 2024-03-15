Live
- Defence Ministry signs contract with HAL for upgradation of 25 Dornier aircraft
- India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs, win Samarth Championship for Blind Cricket 5-0
- DK Aruna urged the district people to success the PM meeting at Nagarkurnool
- How to close Paytm Payments Bank FASTag?
- Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram
- Good Nutrition Should Be Given to Pregnant Women; Bloodless Checkup Advised: District Collector Tripati
- Soccer-Man City draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Barca face PSG
- Parineeti Chopra takes a stroll in London park: 'Miles to go before I sleep'
- "I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list": Pashupati Kumar Paras on LS polls
- La Liga: With 10 rounds remaining, Atletico meet Barcelona in crucial clash
Just In
Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram
Coming from an agricultural background, Geetha Mahesh, along with her spouse, has actively contributed to the family's farming activities. After...
Coming from an agricultural background, Geetha Mahesh, along with her spouse, has actively contributed to the family's farming activities. After completing her degree, she successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination in 2020. Despite not enrolling in any specialized coaching, she secured the 399th rank in the highly competitive Civil Services, making her selection for the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Her goal was not just the IPS; she aimed for various government positions. Following her training as an IPS officer in the 2020 batch, she served as an Assistant Commandant in the Greyhounds department of the Telangana state after which she was posted as the ASP in Atur Nagaram, Maharashtra, where she has recently assumed her duties.
Geetha Mahesh's journey is a testament to her determination and dedication, achieving success in civil services without relying on specialized coaching, and her accomplishments reflect her commitment to public service.