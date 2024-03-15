Geetha Mahesh Appointed ASP in Atur Nagaram

Coming from an agricultural background, Geetha Mahesh, along with her spouse, has actively contributed to the family's farming activities. After completing her degree, she successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination in 2020. Despite not enrolling in any specialized coaching, she secured the 399th rank in the highly competitive Civil Services, making her selection for the Indian Police Service (IPS).







Her goal was not just the IPS; she aimed for various government positions. Following her training as an IPS officer in the 2020 batch, she served as an Assistant Commandant in the Greyhounds department of the Telangana state after which she was posted as the ASP in Atur Nagaram, Maharashtra, where she has recently assumed her duties.



Geetha Mahesh's journey is a testament to her determination and dedication, achieving success in civil services without relying on specialized coaching, and her accomplishments reflect her commitment to public service.