GHMC mayor in a sealed cover: KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said that the party's mayoral candidate would be sent in a sealed cover, which will be opened on February 11, the day of the election.

According to sources, the TRS chief told the party leaders that there will be no prior announcement and the candidate would be sent to the corporators in a sealed cover, which has to be opened in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office on the day of election.

Sources also said that the chief minister asked the party MLAs and ex-officio members along with the Corporators to come to the party office Telangana Bhavan at 10 am. He asked them to reach Bhavan and have breakfast at the party headquarters and go to the GHMC office in one vehicle.

Sources said that along with the mayor, the deputy mayor's name would also be sent in the sealed cover. The party leaders should follow the instructions from the senior leaders who would be present in the GHMC office on the day of election.

The chief minister spent a lot of time in Telangana Bhavan after the executive committee meeting. The chief minister had a meeting with the Zilla Parishad Chairpersons.

According to sources, the chief minister said that the government was proposing to have a fund of Rs 10 crore for every ZP chairperson. Similarly, every district would have a ZP guest house and the ZP Chairpersons would have a big role to play in the development of the district. He also said that the government was thinking of bringing a scheme for SCs and STs with Rs 10,000 crore.

Sources said that the chief minister did not talk on the relations with the BJP in the meeting. He told the party leaders that the state government needs to talk with the Centre on the interests of the state.

Sources also said that the chief minister told the members that some issues cannot be revealed to the party leaders.