GHMC reports 235 fresh coronavirus cases

Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,682 fresh coronavirus positive cases and eight new deaths due to the virus. With the fresh reported on Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases touched to 93,937 across the state while the death toll went up to 711. So far, 72,202 persons have been recovered from the virus. At present, there are 21,024 active cases in the state.

Out of the total 1,682 cases, areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits reported 235 cases, followed by 166 cases in Rangareddy, 107 from Warangal Urban, 106 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 94 from Nizamabad, 88 from Karimnagar, 79 from Mancherial, 69 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 59 from Peddapally, 59 from Jagtial, 47 each from Rajanna-Sircilla and Siddipet, 45 from Khammam, 44 from Kamareddy, 39 from Suryapet, 38 from Nalgonda, 36 from Medak, 32 each from Mahbubnagar and Jangaon, 30 from Nagarkurnool, 27 each from Nirmal and Bhadradri Kothagudem, 23 from Wanaparthy, 21 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 20 from Warangal Rural, 19 from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 19 from Sangareddy, 18 from Adilabad, 17 in Mulugu, 13 from Mahabubabad, 11 from Narayanpet, nine from Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, seven from Vikarabad district.

As many as 19,579 samples were tested by the government in the last 24 hours out of which, the results of 1,682 came positive and the reports of 560 samples are awaited. Out of the total 21,024 active cases, 14,140 are in home isolation. So far, 7,72,928 tests have been conducted by the government.



