GHMC reports 464 coronavirus positive cases, total fresh cases across Telangana at 2,256

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Saturday reported 2,256 coronavirus positive cases that include 464 from GHMC, 187 from Warangal Urban, 181 from Rangareddy, 138 from Medchal, 101 from Karimnagar and remaining cases from other districts in the state. With the fresh cases, the total confirmed cases in Telangana touched 77,513.

While the total fatalities reached 615 with 14 new deaths due to coronavirus.

As many as 23,322 samples were tested in the last 24 hours out of which 2,256 turned positive and the results of remaining samples are awaited. So far, 5,90,306 samples were tested in the Telangana.

The positive cases from other districts include 95 from Gadwal, 92 from Sangareddy, 84 from Peddapalli, 79 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 78 from Sircilla. Meanwhile, no case has been reported from the Komaram Bheem-Asifabad district in the last 24 hours.

Between Friday and Saturday, 1,091 persons have been recovered and got discharged. With this, the total recovery count touched 54,330. The recovery rate in the state is slipped to 71.7 per cent with the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases.