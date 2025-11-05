GHMC speeds up road repairs; fills19,659 potholes across city

Hyderabad: In an ongoing road safety initiative, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified a total of 21,000 potholes across the city, of which, 19,659 have been repaired.

To ensure smooth and safe commuting for citizens and to prevent traffic congestion across the city, the GHMC has placed special focus on achieving 100 per cent pothole repairs within the shortest time frame.

Under the directions of GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, the city-wide road safety measures such as pothole filling, catch-pit repairs, patch works, cover replacements, and central median restorations are being executed on a war footing.

Maintenance teams of GHMC are working tirelessly to ensure roads are safe for commuters. According to GHMC, it has identified over 21,078 potholes, of which 19,659 have already been repaired. Additionally, 920 catch-pits, 465 cover replacements and 18 central median repairs have been completed.

Maintenance chief engineer Sahadev Ratnakar is overseeing field-level execution and progress monitoring.

CE Sahadev informed that the in the LB Nagar Zone over 3,547 potholes repaired, and in Charminar Zone – 2,846, Khairtabad (3,404), Serilingampally (2,228), Kukatpally (2,942),and Secunderabad (4,692) potholes were repaired.

RV Karnan said that the GHMC has intensified road restoration works to avoid public inconvenience. “We are moving ahead with a goal to fill all identified potholes within a week,” said the Commissioner. Meanwhile, during the intensive GHMC special sanitation drive in the Greater Hyderabad area, the sanitation teams collected municipal waste and eliminated construction and demolition (C&D) waste from over 2,400 colonies across 150 divisions.

During this sanitation drive, a total of 335 vehicles have been deployed for municipal waste removal, alongside 67 vehicles dedicated to C&D waste removal. Waste collection efforts are currently underway in the LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairtabad, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones under the GHMC. Meanwhile, to ensure public safety and better road infrastructure management across the city, the GHMC recently launched an innovative ‘Periodic Public Safety Inspection app’, developed using ArcGIS Field Maps, According to GHMC, the mobile-based application enables field engineers to record, update, and capture geo-tagged photographs of road issues such as potholes, open manholes, damaged catch pits, protruding bars or stones, open electrical boxes on footpaths, and improper barricading for ongoing works — all directly from the field.

RV Karnan said, “The app would enable real-time tracking, faster inspections, and transparent reporting, ensuring higher efficiency, accountability, and safety in road maintenance operations.”