GHMC urges taxpayers to avail 90% interest rebate under OTS Scheme

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan has urged property taxpayers to make use of the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme, which provides a 90% rebate on interest on pending property tax dues.

The Commissioner stated that the scheme will remain in force until March 31, and appealed to citizens to make the most of this opportunity.On Monday, a press conference was held at the GHMC head office to explain the details of the Property Tax OTS Scheme.

The meeting was addressed by GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, along with Additional Commissioner (Revenue) Priyanka Ala, Additional Commissioner (Sanitation) Ravi Kiran, and Public Relations Officer MamindlaDasharatham

The Commissioner informed that out of 28.08 lakh property taxpayers in the CURE area, around 16.80 lakh taxpayers have already paid their property tax. Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner stated that by the same date in the previous financial year, the total collection stood at Rs1,984 crore, whereas Rs2,186 crore has been collected so far in the current financial year.

The Commissioner also warned that strict action will be taken under the GHMC Act against property owners, who fail to clear their long pending tax dues. Apart from tax payments, several services such as property assessment, corrections, and other related services are also available through the MyGHMC application.

The Commissioner further stated that as part of the State Government’s ‘99 Days – PrajaPalana, Pragathi Pranalika’ initiative, several special drives have been conducted from March 6 to 16 across six zones, 30 circle offices, and 150 wards within GHMC limits.

These include office cleaning drives, file clearances, mapping and elimination of Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), removal of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, inspections of FoBs, RUBs, underpasses and flyovers, fire safety inspections, mega e-waste collection drives, and special drives for cleaning and maintenance of public toilets.