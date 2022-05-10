Give a chance for BJP: Bandi Sanjay urges people

Rangareddy: Telangana State BJP president Bandi Sanjay said that the people have given the Congress, Telugu Desam and TRS parties a chance to rule in Telangana along with the joint state so far and now if they give a single chance to the Bharatiya Janata Party, they will take care of the people. As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday arrived at Tommidirekula village in Keshampeta mandal of Shadnagar constituency. Rangareddy district BJP president Bokka Narsimha Reddy, Shadnagar constituency BJP leaders Srivardhan Reddy, senior leader Depally Ashok Goud and local leaders extended a huge welcome to Bandi Sanjay.

On this occasion, after laying flowers and paying homage to the Ambedkar statue in the village, he addressed the villagers through a road show. He said that Telangana was not formed because of KCR, the state was formed after many sacrifices of the people, youth and employees. He said the government had failed to keep the promises it had made during the agitation for separate Telangana. It had failed to supply free urea, could not give notifications for jobs, could not roll out unemployment dole. He alleged that when Telangana was formed, the youth did not get jobs and the poor people had nothing to lose but in KCR's family alone, his son KTR, daughter Kavitha, son-in-law Harish Rao as well as MP Joginipalli Santosh are getting a salary of only Rs 5 lakh per month.

He alleged that the KCR family had robbed the Telangana state together and deposited them in foreign banks. He said the joint Palamuru district would turn into a desert soon. He also questioned about Lakshmidevipalli reservoir and asked why KCR is not talking about construction of the reservoir. KCR's is not a Telangana native and his sources were in Vijayanagaram district of Andhra Pradesh, Sanjay added. He said the Centre had sanctioned funds for the state-run farmer's platform, burial grounds, distribution of rice and rural nature parks in the state. Later, he said that Amit Shah is coming to particular in massive rally at Thukkuguda on May 14. He urged everyone to attend the event and make it grand success.

Vamsi Krishna, Malchalam Murali, Pyata Ashok, ABVP Sai, Keshampet Mandal leaders and others were also present.