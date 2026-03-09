Give her space not just stand with her: Kavitha on Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Strongly criticising the Chief Minister’s ‘Stand with Her’ programme, stating that it sends a regressive message implying that women can progress only with men standing beside them, Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Sunday emphasised that Telangana Jagruthi’s slogan was ‘Give Her Space’, which represents the true spirit of empowerment by ensuring women have equal opportunities, independence, and respect in society. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Telangana Jagruthi organised grand celebrations at its Central Office in Banjara Hills. The event was led by Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha, who cut the cake, along with women members, and unveiled the ‘Give Her Space’ campaign poster, reaffirming the organization’s commitment to women’s empowerment and equality.

Kavitha noted that respect and recognition for women should not be limited to a single day but must be reflected every day in societal attitudes and policies.

She recalled that visionaries such as Kothapalli Jayashankar and K Chandrashekar Rao rose to greatness because of the strength, sacrifices, and values instilled by their mothers.

Highlighting the persistent discrimination faced by women across all social and economic backgrounds, Kavitha called for unity among women beyond caste, class, and regional differences.

She stressed that women must focus on the three pillars of empowerment that is Exercise, Education, and Employment — to build confidence, knowledge, and financial independence.

Kavitha further criticised the state government for failing to fulfil key promises made to women, including the assurance of Rs 2,500 financial assistance, and urged the government to immediately honor its commitments.

Kavitha extended her heartfelt greetings to all women of Telangana on International Women’s Day, calling upon society to work collectively toward building a future where women enjoy true equality, safety, and freedom.