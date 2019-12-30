Give top priority to Prajavani, Nizamabad Collector C Narayana Reddy directs officials

Nizamabad: District Collector C Narayana Reddy directed the officials to give utmost priority to Prajavani. He attended the Prajavani programme at the Collectorate on Monday and received complaints from the public. Speaking to the officials, he said that the priority should be to ensure that people's problems were resolved quickly. He said that every week the Prajavani would be reviewed. The Collector said that every Monday evening, there should be a convergence meeting with the district officials. The Collector said that any meeting between the branches would be completed in a coordinated manner.



He said that the day-to-day activities of the authorities should be sent to the chief planning officer in the evening and that they should come to the Collector at 8 am by the CPO.

He said that any officer granting leave to district authorities should get permission from the District Collector. "I will be with you 100 per cent for the rest of my life. I will work with you," he said.

The event was attended by Joint Collector Venkateshwar, District Revenue Officer Anjaya, DRDO Ramesh Rathod, RDO Venkatayya, Zilla Parishad CEO Govind and district officials.