Give TRS fitting answer by backing Congress: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Devarakonda (Nalgonda): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy called upon the people of Devarakonda and the State to give TRS government a fitting answer for ignoring the poll promises and welfare of the State by supporting the Congress in upcoming municipal elections.

He participated as chief guest at the party municipal elections preparatory meeting held at Devaraknda town in the district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao betrayed all sections of the people including women, unemployed youth, employees, SCs and STs, minorities and farmers.

He questioned the State government over not depositing Rs 1 lakh crop loan waive in the accounts of farmers even after passing of one-year tenure of the government.

He also questioned about the status of promise of Rs 3,000 per month financial aid to unemployed youth and filling of job vacancies in government departments in the State.

He said majority of farmers in the State could not get the financial aid under Rythu Bandhu and employees were vexed with the State government on IR and PRC.

He urged the people to bless the Congress in municipal elections and open the eyes of the government on its mistakes and for the development of the towns in all aspects.

Party leaders Balu Naik, Guduru Narayana Reddy, Shankar Naik, Jagadishwar Rao, Jagan Naik, party local leaders and workers in large number participated.