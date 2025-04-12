Godavari-Banakacharla link project: TG govt shoots off angry missive to GRMB against Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has demanded the GRMB (Godavari River Management Board) to stop the Andhra Pradesh government from constructing the controversial Godavari – Banakacharla link project.

In a letter to GRMB Chairman, State engineer in Chief (Irrigation) G Anil Kumar said that the government already raised objections on the Godavari- Banakacherla Link project (G-B link) of AP and requested to initiate action as per provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The government has also written to the Union Minister of Jal Shakti on this issue. In the17th GRMB meeting that took place on April 7, the State officials pointed out that though the State has been writing and pursuing this serious matter since a long time, the office of GRMB did not transmit the VIP reference it received from Union Ministry to Telangana. The GRMB though being seized of the matter has failed to take prompt action in according with its functions enshrined in the Act.

Anil said that the Telangana government clearly objected the Link Scheme stating that it is a massive project (at an estimated cost of Rs 80,112 crore) aimed at diverting more than 200 TMC of the undistributed remaining waters of river Godavari. Further, it was also brought to the notice of the Board that the AP Cabinet has approved the formation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) viz, “Jala Harathi Corporation” to implement and complete the G-B link in a period of four years’ time. The source of G-B link is totally in contravention to GWDT Award and TAC approvals in place.

To facilitate the G-B link project, AP is proposing further improvements to ‘E’/F’ Saddle Dam, Head Regulator, off take Regulator, widening of RMC, construction of new structures besides lining to widened sections. He said that in fact, some amount of work that is now part of G-B link has been done in 2018 as a part of Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project spending more than Rs 1019.41 crore.

The official requested the GRMB to desist the AP from taking this proposal forward in any form and initiate action without further loss of time as per the functions enshrined with GRMB and provisions of APRA, 2014.