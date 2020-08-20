Godavari flood leaves trail of destruction, Bhadradri district loses 21,000-acre crop

Kothagudem: Godavari flood left people and farmers in distress in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts. After six years, flood water level had reached 61.6 feet in Bhadrachalam.



Due to floods, 33 houses were damaged completely, about 255 houses damaged partially, about six irrigation tanks got breached and 26 roads of Roads and Buildings and panchayat raj were damaged in the district. According to Agriculture Department Joint Director K Abhimanyudu, paddy, cotton and maize crops were damaged in 21,000 acres in 23 mandals in the district.

District Collector MV Reddy said that they have instructed the agriculture department officials to assess crop loss as some areas are still in water in some mandals. Due to early precautions, major damage was avoided in the district, he added and instructed the officials to focus on relief measures and prepare estimates of losses as the flood is receding.

The Collector said as many as 40 relief camps were set up and shifted as many as 5,690 victims. Food and other facilities are being provided at the relief camps. In Khammam district, green gram, cotton and paddy were damaged in 18,000 acres due to rains and Munneru river floods. Farmers are urging the government to rescue them by providing financial assistance.

Roads and Buildings Department Superintendent Engineer B Laxman informed that about 37 roads have submerged in Khammam and Sattupalli divisions due to rains.

Government Whip Rega Kanatha Rao had inspected damaged crops in Manuguru mandal on Wednesday and assured the farmers of all help from the government.