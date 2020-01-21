Gods & temples not above law: Telangana HC

Ameenpur: Strange are the ways of the world and even more when it comes to the world of judiciary. In a shocker, the Telangana State High Court has directed a petitioner to include God as a party, saying none is above law including the Almighty.

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed the petitioner to make God a party. This was in response to the petitioner's plea that orders be issued to demolish the shrine allegedly built by encroaching a rock garden at Madhavapuri Hills in Ameenpur.

In a hearing at the State High Court on Monday, the Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust alleged that a park (Rock Garden at Madhavapuri Hills in Ameenpur) was encroached to build a temple complex which has shrines of Bhagwan Surya, Lord Venkateswara, Ammavari Devalayam at the Vigneshwara Temple.

The court rained questions on the then Ameenpur Executive Officer, who attended personal inquiry, seeking to know the steps taken by the temple committee. It also sought to know why a complaint lodged in 2017 was ignored.

The temple committee informed the court that there were seven parks in Ameenpur; but none was developed. It claimed that the committee was constituted in 2014 and the temple work started after taking public opinion with people in hundreds making contributions.

The committee also claimed that it would produce all evidence in support of its claims and strive to protect the shrine, while alleging that the petition has been filed only for personal benefit.

According to local Bajrang Dal president Subhash, the court sought to know from the petitioner whether a complaint had been lodged with the police or the Madhavapuri Hills panchayat secretary on the encroachment. He told The Hans India the court was informed that the Sub-Inspector had ignored the complaint. The court also queried why a complaint was not lodged with the SP. The petitioner, Rajkumar Singh Thakur, informed the court that "all concerned had ganged up" to build the complex, in place of a park.

The advocate representing the temple committee contended that the temple was built as 'a good deed' and that no personal interest was involved. He claimed that hundreds of devotees were visiting the shrines. However, the court questioned how the law could be violated in the name of devotional activities and good work.

The court said Gods and temples were not above the law. It ordered to include the God, along with temple committee as a party.

In response, several Hindu organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, have threatened to resist demolition of the shrine, with a counter that it could be pulled down after all temples, mosques and churches built in Hyderabad were done away with. They claimed that none objected when the construction was started, but the court was approached for personal benefit when the idols were to be installed.

Two devotees, Susheela and Ramanamma, who are against the demolition of the shrine and removal of idols, said that the complex has been built after observing due religious and devotional practices. They and vedic scholars told THI that pulling down the temple would harm society. They have warned of taking up a united legal battle by devotees and villagers, while asserting that they would protect Lord Venkateswara!.

(With inputs from Abdul Basith)