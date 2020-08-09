Gollapadu residents stage dharna in Khammam

Khammam: Residents living on both the sides of Gollapadu channel (pumping well road) in Khammam town alleged that district administration has given notices to vacate houses without making any alternate arrangements. The victims protested the revenue official's act and staged a dharna on Saturday.

More than 1,000 poor families live on both the sides of Gollapadu channel for the last 40 years.

The State government as a part of developing the Gollapadu channel asked the residents to vacate the places.

The victims said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who visited Khammam in 2018 assured to provide double bedroom houses. Later, the revenue department gave pattas to victims at Velugumatla village near Khammam town but have not shown the land till now.

They said that some revenue and police forces came to our houses and gave us a notice on Saturday asking us to vacate the place in seven days.

R Somaiah, one of victim said that the issue date in the notice was mentioned as August 4 but they received it on Saturday i.e., August 8. He questioned the officials as to how they issued notice without prior intimation and without showing the allotted land.

The victims urged the government to show the land and fulfil Chief Minister's assurance of construction of double bedroom houses.

BJP leader Nanne Uday Pratap demanded the government to allot double bedroom houses to all, as assured by the Chief Minister and after that ask them to vacate existing houses.