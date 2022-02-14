Government keen on developing IT on length and breadth of Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday reiterated his government's aim to develop IT sector on all four sides of the city. Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of Genpact expansion works, the Minister said, "Plans have been chalked out to ensure that 1 lakh people get jobs in the east Hyderabad city. When Genpact expansion programme is completed, the aim will be nearly achieved."

He said Shilparamam was established at Nagole for development of Hyderabad east side. "International cricket stadium is also located in this area. Skywalk is being built from Uppal to Narapalli and Uppal junction," he added.

KTR said, "East city is being developed on par with the west city". He assured support for private developers, and thanked Genpact for expansion works at Warangal also.

Minister Malla Reddy, Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others attended the ground-breaking ceremony.