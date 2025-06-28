Government Prioritizes Irrigation: Restoration of Old Projects and Boost to Water Security, Says Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Gadwal: The Telangana State Government is moving forward with a prestigious and strategic approach to ensure the full utilization of every irrigation project in the state, said Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

On Saturday, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Animal Husbandry, Youth, and Sports Minister Vakkati Srihari, visited the Priyadarshini Jurala Project and Ryalampadu Reservoir in Jogulamba Gadwal district. They conducted a field inspection to review the technical and operational issues of the Jurala Project. Speaking later at a press conference held at the District Collector's office, the Irrigation Minister assured that the Jurala Project is structurally and technically safe.

He explained that 58 out of 62 gates are functioning without interruption, while four gates are temporarily affected by rope issues, which pose no threat to the integrity of the dam. The Minister highlighted that Jurala has withstood major floods in the past and reiterated that all necessary safety measures are being implemented under the current government’s supervision.

Neglect by Past Government, Corrective Action by the Current Regime

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the previous administration for its gross negligence in the maintenance of irrigation projects over the past decade. He stated that the present government has prioritized correcting these mistakes by focusing on rigorous operation and maintenance (O&M) efforts within just 18 months of coming to power.

He pointed out that although earlier technical reports advised restricting heavy vehicle movement on the Jurala dam, the previous government ignored those warnings. The current administration has now taken firm steps to resolve this, sanctioning ₹100 crore for the construction of an alternative road and vehicle bridge around the Jurala complex.

The Minister also announced that routine maintenance is being carried out across all major irrigation projects such as Jurala, Manjeera, and Nagarjuna Sagar to prevent any future hazards. He added that desiltation and sedimentation removal works are underway to restore the full capacity of the Jurala Project, along with a ₹300 crore grant for the installation of a new gantry system.

Enhancement of Ryalampadu Reservoir Capacity

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy further revealed plans to increase the storage capacity of the Ryalampadu Reservoir from 2 TMC to 4 TMC, which would greatly benefit the farming community. Land acquisition for the Mallamma Kunta Reservoir under the Tummilla Lift Irrigation Scheme is being expedited. Additionally, work on connecting the Ryalampadu Reservoir through the Jurala left canal is being fast-tracked.

He stated that ₹25 crore has already been released for land acquisition related to the Nettempadu Project, with the remaining amount to follow soon. A total of ₹2,051 crore has been sanctioned for the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Project, which the government aims to complete fully by December 2025.

11,000 New Irrigation Engineers Recruited

In a significant move to address human resource gaps, the Minister mentioned that 11,000 new irrigation engineers have been recruited — a stark contrast to the previous administration which conducted no recruitments in this sector. He emphasized that this step demonstrates the government’s dedication to strengthening the irrigation infrastructure.

“Our goal is to revitalize old projects and initiate new ones, ensuring water prosperity across the state,” Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy affirmed. “Every farmer and every village should prosper — the government is committed to achieving this through responsible and transparent governance in the Irrigation Department.”

Reliable and Resilient – Jurala Project Can Withstand Any Challenge: Minister Vakkati Srihari

Minister Vakkati Srihari described the Jurala Project as a trustworthy and resilient structure, citing its performance during the 2009 floods, when it safely discharged 12 lakh cusecs of water without sustaining damage. He condemned false rumors being spread about the dam's safety and urged the public not to believe such misinformation.

Gadwal MLA and Planning Commission Vice-Chair Also Speak

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy praised the Jurala project for transforming the region into a green belt and increasing irrigation water availability. He requested the minister to speed up the expansion of Ryalampadu’s capacity to 4 TMC and expressed gratitude for the efforts to prevent heavy vehicle movement on the dam by constructing an alternate bridge.

Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission Chinna Reddy stressed the need for coordination with Karnataka to improve water storage capacities. He also emphasized the importance of removing silt from reservoirs to enhance their holding capacity.

Key Officials in Attendance

The event was attended by District Collector B.Y.M. Santhosh, Vanaparthi MLA Megha Reddy, Narayanapet MLA Parnika Reddy, former MLA Sampath Kumar, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana, Engineer-in-Chief (O&M) Srinivas, Dam Safety Chief Engineer T. Prameela, Vanaparthi Chief Engineer A. Satyanarayana Reddy, and Gadwal Superintending Engineer Raheemuddin, among others.