Government Takes Action for Cleaning and Maintenance of Bhadrakali Lake in Warangal

The government has initiated steps to clean and restore the iconic Bhadrakali Lake in Warangal. Authorities have started clearing silt and debris from the lake as part of an extensive conservation effort aimed at revitalizing the water body.

Officials have already opened the sluice gates of the lake, releasing water through several key areas including Kappavada Mattadi, Alankar Peddamori, Kakatiya Colony, and Peddamma Gadda. The water is being directed towards Nagaram Lake as part of the ongoing cleanup process.

As per the officials, the entire lake will be emptied within the next 15 to 20 days to facilitate sediment removal and clearing of obstructions. This includes the dredging of silt and the removal of any large debris, such as sunken carts (gurrapudekka), from the lake bed.

This initiative is part of the government's broader plan to rejuvenate and preserve the Bhadrakali Lake, which holds significant historical and cultural importance in the region. The lake is not only a key water resource but also a major attraction for both locals and tourists.

The authorities have assured that the lake will be restored to its former glory, contributing to the ecological balance and improving the overall aesthetic appeal of the area. The restoration project is expected to be completed within a few weeks, with efforts to ensure that the lake remains a vital resource for the city in the future.