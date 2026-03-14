Governor Reviews Chenchu Tribals’ Conditions in Amrabad Forests

Nagarkurnool: Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, reviewed the livelihood and economic conditions of the Chenchu tribal communities living in the Nallamala forests of Nagarkurnool district.

On Saturday, after visiting the Srisailam temple along with his family and offering prayers to Goddess Bhramaramba and Lord Mallikarjuna, the Governor stopped briefly at the Telangana Tourism Mrugavani Guest House at Mannanur in Amrabad mandal while returning to Hyderabad.

During the visit, the Governor interacted with officials and enquired about the lifestyle, economic conditions, and cultural traditions of the Chenchu tribes living in various Chenchu habitations in the Nallamala forests. District Collector Badavath Santosh briefed the Governor on the development activities being implemented in the Chenchu habitations adopted by the Governor. He explained the progress of initiatives such as solar power supply, drinking water facilities, utilisation of funds, construction of Indiramma houses, and welfare schemes being implemented by the Central and State governments.

Officials also provided detailed information about the rich natural resources in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve forest area, including waterfalls, wildlife, ancient Shaivite temples, historical structures, and the potential for eco-tourism development.

Forest department officials further briefed the Governor on measures being taken for wildlife protection, forest conservation, biodiversity preservation, and eco-tourism development in the Nallamala forest region.

The District Collector also informed the Governor about various development works underway in Nagarkurnool district and the progress of the State Government’s flagship Praja Palana – 99 Days Action Plan.

On the occasion, District Collector Badavath Santosh presented a special memento featuring a photograph of a tiger from the Nallamala forests of the Amrabad Tiger Reserve to Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The Governor appreciated the photograph for beautifully reflecting the natural beauty and wildlife richness of the Nallamala forest region.

District SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil, District Forest Officer Revanth Chandra, Achampet RDO Yadagiri, Tahsildar, and other officials were present on the occasion.