Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla leads historic Maha Ashtami celebrations at Lok Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Chaitra Navratri Maha Ashtami Phalahara celebrations were held for the first time under the aegis of Lok Bhavan on Thursday, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla leading the event at the Sanskriti Community Hall. The occasion was marked by religious fervour and the participation of several dignitaries. Governor Shukla, accompanied by First Lady Janaki Shukla, inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Addressing the gathering, he said Maha Ashtami symbolises the worship of Goddess Durga, the embodiment of divine energy, and inspires people to overcome ignorance, ego, and negative tendencies through devotion. He noted that he had been part of such celebrations for over 35 years and expressed happiness at continuing the tradition in Telangana after assuming office.

Highlighting the spiritual significance of Phalahara Deeksha, the Governor explained that it is not merely a dietary practice but a discipline aimed at purifying the mind, body, and soul. He stressed that the practice fosters restraint, patience, and self-confidence, while also promoting inner purification.

Governor Shukla appealed to the people to strengthen peace and social harmony, emphasising mutual respect and cooperation as essential for the progress of the state. He prayed for the blessings of Goddess Durga to bring health, happiness, and prosperity to all.