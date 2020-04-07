Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan advises scholars to conduct research on contagious diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with all State universities' registrars' through video conference from Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the university registrars, she directed them to look into the feasibility of conducting online classes and encourage the scholars to conduct research on contagious diseases, particularly on Covid-19.

She also advised the universities to encourage NCC and NSS students to volunteer in social awareness programmes.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof Papi Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Agricultural University Prof Praveen Rao and others participated in video conference.